The State Electoral Institute of Baja California validated the triumph of Marina del Pilar Ávila, candidate of the coalition Brunette-PT-PVEM to the governorship of the state, and gave her the certificate of majority, which accredits her as the elected governor of the state.

Marina del Pilar will be the first woman to govern Baja California and joins the other six women who will govern an entity in the country as of this year.

.The licensed mayor of Mexicali obtained 390,421 votes, while the PES candidate for governor of the state, Jorge Hank Rhon, obtained 252,141 votes, that is, 31.12 percent.

According to the National Electoral Institute, Marina del Pilar will protest as governor of Baja California on November 1, 2021.

After receiving the confirmation of the majority, Marina del Pilar called the unit after election day, to work in favor of the state.

“It is time for reconciliation, teamwork, unity, collective commitment to face challenges, everyone’s action to govern in search of well-being and opportunities that provide development,” he said.

He added that his government will be attached to the precepts of the Fourth Transformation, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom he thanked for his support and support.

“I reiterate my conviction in the postulates of the Fourth Transformation and my commitment to promote the development of Baja Californians,” he said.

