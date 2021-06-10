Maribel Guardia again referred to her experience with the COVID-19. During an interview she had with the Montse & Joe program, she said that her husband was also severely affected by the disease, which caused many serious symptoms.

Although he revealed that it did not cause much havoc for her, he indicated that the situation of Marco Chacon It caused him a lot of concern due to his low saturation and his difficulty in breathing.

“It was very smooth for me, but I was almost a widow. It did hit him very hard, he almost died. “ , she confessed very affected. The Costa Rican actress added that, due to her husband’s condition, they tried to transfer him to a medical center, but this was not possible due to saturation in the health system.

“It did not go to the hospital because at that time there were no hospitals (available). It was in December, then all the public and private hospitals were bursting. Everything was in the house ”, he specified.

After recounting the difficult moments her family went through due to the coronavirus, Maribel Guardia was relieved that her husband has recovered: “Thank God it is over.”

Maribel Guardia said that she was infected with COVID-19 in early January, just days after overcoming the condition. Through your official account Instagram He asked his followers to continue with prevention measures.

“It is a demon! (the coronavirus). I ask you to please take care of yourself, that you take care of the people you love, that you take care of the elderly and the people around you. This virus when you have it on your doorstep is a demon and you don’t know what can happen, “he said.

