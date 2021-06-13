Indochina (present-day Vietnam). 1929. The white girl, born in the French colony, does not reach the age of 16. She is pretty. She is leaning against the rail of a ferry, on the Mekong River. She is wearing a modest dress with a short skirt; old, threadbare shoes with a little bit of cabaret glitter. He also carries an “indigenous” suitcase made of papier-mâché, a man’s hat on his head and two braids on the sides.

The 27-year-old Chinese is tall and elegant. It has white skin. He wears a raw silk suit and mahogany English shoes, typical of “the young bankers of Saigon.” It comes from Manchuria, North China.

The attraction is immediate. “They don’t look at each other, they see each other.”

The scene that begins the novel “The lover”, by Marguerite Duras, adapted to the cinema.

He offers her cigarettes (takes out an expensive cigarette case), leans on the railing. The girl looks at the river, they begin to talk …

The lover of North China is one of the most outstanding works of the French novelist Marguerite Duras, published 30 years ago, on June 13, 1991, by Gallimard publishing house.

The film adaptation of Jean-Jacques Annaud (The lover, 1992) – which the author did not like very much – was released four years before her death, which occurred on March 3, 1996.

The book is a rewrite of The lover, a novel published in 1984, with which Duras won the Goncourt Prize and which was translated into forty languages, with record sales (more than three million copies sold).

Erotic novel.



Considered one of the erotic novels most relevant classics of the twentieth century, is an autobiographical story of impossible, unthinkable love.

Written in poetic prose, in the third person with short and forceful sentences, the narrative displays a powerful and fine sensuality.

The main characters have no names. They are “the girl” and “the Chinese.”

The girl, immersed in the dense atmosphere of a poor and dysfunctional family, with a widowed and overwhelmed mother, bitter, overwhelmed; an older brother named Pierre, violent, ravenous, addicted to opium and a younger brother, Paulo, called in history “the little brother” or “the different boy” whom the girl loves incestuously and obsessively, to the point of fearing falling in love from Chinese.



The French writer Marguerite Duras (1914-1996). Photo EFE / John Foley

“I do not want to love more than Paulo until my death,” he will say. She also loves madly Thanh, the orphan boy that the family had picked up in the mountains of Siam (to whom the author dedicates the book) and Hélène Lagonelle, the friend from Chasseloup-Laubat school, “of miraculous beauty whom she would wish ugly, yes, that name in heaven, that other love of hers never forgotten ”.

The Chinese, a young millionaire, who “does nothing”, only goes out with women and smokes opium. His marriage to a young Chinese woman is already arranged in advance.

Has a garçonnière that it would come to be a typical bachelor department that the father put him for his adventures. There is only a two-seater bed and a sofa in it. In the story it is the blue house.

That is where lovers will meet. That is where everything will happen.

“Over time you realize that the feeling of happiness you find with a man does not necessarily prove that you love him.”

“The Lover”, Marguerite Duras pic.twitter.com/6K3CykOLuR – literland (@ literlandweb1) March 30, 2021

Unbridled desire

He picks her up at Lyautey’s pension with his Léon Boullée, a luxurious car of the time, “very long, very black, so beautiful, so much and also so expensive, as big as a room in a great hotel.”

They sit side by side without looking at each other. It is an awkward moment. “Like to run away,” he writes Hard

They arrive at the Cascade (perhaps, the Van Gioc, the largest in present-day Vietnam that is now a tourist site) but she didn’t want to go there.

“I want to go to your house. You know. Why did you take me to La Cascade? He draws her to him. He says, “For a fool.” She stays next to him, her face hidden by him. He says: – I want you again. I wish you can not imagine how much. he says you shouldn’t say that. She promises. Never more. And then he tells her that he wants her too, in the same way.



Marguerite Duras, pioneer of autofiction.

Then, they arrive at the blue house, in the midst of street vendors, who shout their offers, the bustle of the street, the horns of the trams, which are loaded with people and animals, the sticky heat, the incessant rain, they get in through end in the garçonnière.

They want each other madly. He is nervous. He is torn between giving free rein to that desire or curbing his impulses. If they find them, he goes to prison. Although his millionaire father would pay the bail and leave immediately. But the girl insists.

“It is the sweetness of that girl’s gaze that transgresses fear. She is the one who wants to know, who wants everything, the most, everything, living and dying at the same time. The one that is closer to despair and the knowledge of passion ”.

He tells her to close her eyes. She says no. Than everything else, yes but closed eyes, no. He insists that he must do it “because of the blood.”

She didn’t know “about the blood.” She gestures to get out of bed. With his hand, he prevents her from getting up. She doesn’t try again.

“We go back to the apartment. We are lovers. We cannot stop loving each other.”

The lover, Marguerite Duras – Camila Zorra Villana (@LanoviadeSandro) May 3, 2020

The girl who narrates, the adult, now remembers fear, as she remembers the softness of that skin.

“With her eyes closed, she caressed that softness, touched the heart, the voice, the whole body of the Chinese man on his, about to put an end to her ignorance to turn her into his girl, his girl, the man of China that is silent and cries and that does it with a fearful love that draws tears from her. “

“The pain reaches the girl’s body. At first, it is alive. Then terrible. Then, contradictory like nothing else, it makes her moan, even scream, when it takes over the whole body until it is no longer called pain, it is called, perhaps, dying. The body is open to the outside, it has been crossed, it bleeds, it no longer suffers. Then the suffering leaves the body and is lost in a still unknown happiness ”.

He caresses her once more. Look at the body, the hands, the face. It touches, it sniffs the hair, the hands still stained with ink, the breasts of a girl. She sleeps. He closes his eyes and, with a magnificent, Chinese sweetness, leans his body against that of the white girl and, quietly, says that he has begun to love her.

For a year and a half they saw each other in that blue house. He asked his father for special permission to marry the girl who was denied. She embarks, goes. The propellers start up. They crush, stir the waters of the river. The noise is terrible.

“You are scared. Always at that moment you are afraid. Of everything. Never to see that ungrateful land again. And that monsoon sky. To forget it ”.

He had to move in the seat of the Léon Bollée to gain a few seconds and see her one more time for the rest of his life. She doesn’t look at him.



“There are films that remain, there are others that dissipate in the hours that follow their viewing,” he observed.

The death of the Chinese lover

The book Marguerite Duras decided to tell this story when she learned of the death of her former Chinese lover.

A month before the publication of the book, the author wrote in the foreword:

“I knew that he had died years ago. It was in May of ’90, well a year ago now (…) I left the job I was doing. I wrote the story of the lover of North China and the girl (…) I had not imagined at all that the death of the Chinese could occur, the death of his body, his skin, his sex, his hands. For a year I rediscovered the times of crossing the Mekong on the Vinh-Long ferry (…) I wrote this book in the maddened happiness of writing it. I spent a year in this novel, locked in that year of love ”.

Vinh Long, where the story begins, is located near Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon, in present-day Vietnam, also nearby, is Gio Dinh where he was born Hard, on April 4, 1914, under the name of Marguerite Germaine Marie Donnadieu.

Her father died when she was 7 years old. She never felt loved by her mother, with whom she lived with her brothers until she was 18, when she went to France to study law, mathematics and political science and worked for 6 years at the Ministry of the Colonies.

“I could fool myself, believe that I am beautiful like beautiful women, like women looked at, because they really look at me a lot. But I know that it is not a question of beauty but of something else, yes, of something else, for example, of character. “ “The Lover”, Marguerite Duras – Book Quotes (@LibrosEnCitas) January 28, 2021

In 1939, she married Robert Antelme, with whom she had a son who died in 1942. She had another son with her lover, Dionys Mascolo.

In 1943, the last name was changed. Duras is a town in the Aquitaine region, in southern France, where his father’s house was.

With Antelme, they were part of the French Resistance during World War II until the Nazis caught them.

President François Mitterrand helped her escape but her husband was sent to a concentration camp in 1944.

She wanted to divorce Antelme but stayed to take care of him, when he returned battered in 1945.

In his novel The pain narrates what happened in this period. It is in 1946 when, finally, she divorces and joins the communist party from which she was expelled in 1955.



Emmanuelle Riva and Eiji Okada, in “Hiroshima mon amour” (1950), another of the great works by Marguerite Duras, creator of this script.

Marguerite Duras he wrote about forty novels to talk about love, heartbreak (mainly his mother’s), pain, desire, alienation, destruction, death.

She was also a playwright, with a production of a dozen plays and received the Grand Prize of the French Academy.

With Hiroshima, mon amour He became a screenwriter for the eponymous film directed by Alain Resnais. She, in turn, also directed several films.

On the last page of the book, Marguerite write:

Many years after the war, the famine, the dead, the concentration camps, the marriages, the separations, the divorces, the books, the politics, the communism, he had called. It’s me. From the voice, she had recognized him. It’s me. I just wanted to hear your voice. She had said: good morning. He was afraid as before, of everything. His voice had trembled, it was then that he recognized the accent of North China. (…) He had said that for him it was curious to what extent his story had remained as it was before, that he still loved her, that he could never in all his life, stop loving her: that I would love her to death.

He had heard her cry on the phone.

And then, from farther away, from her room without a doubt, she hadn’t hung up, he had continued to listen to her. And then, he had tried to hear more. She was no longer there. It had become invisible, unreachable. And he had cried. Very strong. With the strongest of his strength.

