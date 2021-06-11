The rhythm of Vaccination continues to advance frantically in Spain and is approaching the goal set by Health to reach the 70% immunized at the end of summer. However, one of the greatest experts in Spain, the virologist Margarita del Val, pointed out that it will not be achieved “with any of the vaccines we have.”

During an interview with the program Everything is a lie, he specified that the announcement made by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, is that it would reach 70% of people vaccinated, a different concept of group immunity.

Security measures

In that sense, he explained that this “can only be achieved with vaccines that, in addition to protecting against the disease, prevent vaccinated people who encounter the virus from becoming infected and multiply the virus. And this is something that it doesn’t happen with any of the current vaccines. “

Thus, Del Val pointed out that immunity “It can be achieved when the vaccinated are safe, and the vaccinated are not safe”. The virologist also insisted on the need for people who have already been inoculated to continue to maintain security measures: “They can now take off the mask without fear of getting sick, but they are not safe for your contacts. “

Same opinion

In a line similar to that of Margarita del Val the leading German virologist, Christian Drosten, expressed himself. During an interview with Republik, detailed that its meaning has been “misunderstood” from the beginning, since it isand understood as a mechanism by which, reaching 70% of immunized, either naturally or with the vaccine, the remaining 30% will be protected because they will no longer have contact with the virus: “This is simply not the case with this virus. Anyone who does not get vaccinated will become infected with SARS-CoV-2,” he warned.

Drosten specified that “the term ‘herd immunity’ comes from veterinary medicine, where such considerations were made in previous years, for example with rinderpest virus or the cattle measles virus. “ In these cases, the disease can be prevented forever with vaccination. However, “Humans are not a closed group like herdsInstead, we travel and exchange. And this is how viruses will spread, according to its basic ability to spread. “

“In some years, 100% of the population will have been vaccinated or infected. Even after that, the coronavirus will continue to infect people. Even if they will not be serious infections, but the virus will probably remain like a kind of cold “added the expert.