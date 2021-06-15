Álvaro Morata left the La Cartuja lawn with a whistle after missing a clear goal against Olsen and another forward, the Swede Marcus Berg, suffered the wrath of social networks in his country for not making a pass from Aleksander Isak when there was almost no goalkeeper under the three sticks of the Spanish team.

The fans of the yellow team charged so much that Berg’s teammates decided to defend him in the statements after the 0-0 draw against Spain. “Marcus and the rest of the team know we’re with him. We stand behind him. Social media? It’s ridiculous. I’m not even going to put energy into it. I and everyone else in the team know how important Marcus is, “said the antithesis of the striker at La Cartuja, goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who saved more than one Hispanic goal.

“We support each other. The networks? It’s incredibly boring. We win and lose together as a team. Today one fails that time, then it may be another, “Isak noted about his partner in the Scandinavian avant-garde.

After concluding a contract with Russian Krasnodar, Berg, 34, will return to Goteborg this summer, a team with which he made his professional debut in 2005. He has already scored 87 international appearances for Sweden, in which he has scored 24 goals. This is the second European Championship he has disputed, after 2016, and he was also at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.