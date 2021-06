Football | FC Cartagena The Catalan goalkeeper ponders the offer of Efesé, but both the club and the player slide that the agreement is feasible Marc Martínez is received by the Albinegra fans after having become the hero of the promotion in Malaga, in July 2020. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM

It will be a matter of time before goalkeeper Marc Martínez and Efesé join their paths again. If everything passes without any last minute script change, the Catalan goalkeeper will renew his contract with the Benipila team, a team in which he has played the last two seasons and in which he has become a name of his own in history.