In a compilation of data, curiosities and more memories of Copa América, we remember the performance of the best soccer players in history in this contest. For the strangeness of more than one: Maradona, Messi and Pelé are related, in addition to the inordinate soccer talent.
Pelé played this tournament only once (1959) purely and exclusively for a matter of priorities: at that time the Cup was not prestigious and he chose to tour with Santos (BRA).
In the 1959 edition that was played in Argentina, O Rei He traveled with a champion badge: he had just been crowned 1st of the World Cup in Sweden. The striker dazzled both his own and others, and finished as top scorer with 8 goals. The final is over 1-1 (Pizzuti and Pelé, the goals) and the trophy was in Argentine hands by sporting advantage -more points throughout the former South American-. He did not participate any more.
On the side of Diego Armando Maradona, the appointment set was to defend the blue and white. He participated in three editions of the Copa América: 1979 -they only beat Bolivia 3-0, outside in the group stage-, 1987 -after the World Cup- and 1989 -they finished 3rd.
His performance in this competition was not of the rod (high, by the way) that made him a myth: because of his youth he did not have a pleasant debut, later because of the wear and tear that Mexico ’86 generated and in the closing he did not convert. He rounded 4 goals in 12 games. It happened, unexpectedly, without pain or glory. He only wanted the golden …
While Lionel Messi, who Nor could he celebrate an American title with the National Team, he still has revenge for the two finals lost against Chile as an experienced man: he is the Argentine footballer with the most appearances in the continental tournament and records eight goals.
Thus, La Pulga, 14 years after his debut in CA (2007), will have the possibility to remove the thorn of the trophy with Argentina and be an exception within aliens (Maradona, Pelé, Valderrama, among others) who could not with this competition. From so much desire, it deserves to become a reality. Upstairs, Lionel.
