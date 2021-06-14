Pelé only scored an official goal to the @SelectionPeru and it was in the 1959 Copa América, where Brazilians and Peruvians tied 2 to 2 with goals from Didi and Pelé for Brazil; and a double by Juan Seminario for Peru.

‘O Rei’ scored 8 goals in 6 games. It was his only Copa América played. pic.twitter.com/G8wzWnNUeK

– They are Data Not Opinions (Jesús Chirinos) (@sondatos_noop) February 25, 2021