Why do many older people continue to develop Corona despite a complete vaccination? Charité finds a possible explanation.

Hamburg / Berlin – The incidences are falling, the vaccination rates are rising and piece by piece Germany is returning to normal. Actually a reason to celebrate. If the corona numbers in Great Britain did not rise again so rapidly that Germany is also concerned about the delta variant of the corona virus. Angela Merkel had recently announced that just in the case of older people, vaccinations may be necessary as early as this autumn* could.

Elderly people in particular often continue to develop corona despite a full vaccination. This was shown by corona outbreaks in nursing homes after most residents and caregivers were vaccinated. The Charité in Berlin has investigated this and has come to a possible explanation. The fault is the poor immune response of the elderly to the corona vaccination. How exactly the immune response looks like in older people compared to younger people and why Therefore, older people get corona despite vaccination*, you can read it here.