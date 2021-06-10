Psychiatry is a rare scientific knowledge where the subject tries to understand an object of the same complexity in order to heal it. Already put, psychiatry is also the only medical science that has had a stable critical current.

Because to question the model of orthodox psychiatry, antipsychiatry was born, an ideology that dates back to the 18th century with Philippe Pinel and Vincenzo Chiarugi and that proposes the rejection of aggressive practices, as well as treatments that, over time, would become in conventional as prescribing antidepressant drugs to heal the most intimate. The criticism of orthodox psychiatry that was established from science itself has Guillermo Rendueles, a psychiatrist who is still active, as its visible representative.

At the beginning of the seventies, for taking such daring positions, Guillermo Rendueles suffered the repression of the times, although that did not prevent him from continuing to participate in the antipsychiatric trend promoted by David Cooper, a South African psychiatrist who, together with R. D Laing, Thomas Szasz and Michel Foucault, revolutionized the psychiatric field always for the benefit of the mentally ill. For antipsychiatry, mental maladjustments are projections of social relations established in systems of domination. As the world goes, no one can escape the shadow that social structures cast on the depths of our psyche. No one is safe, since the dominant economic system that we suffer from is, in itself, a system of domination over the human being.

The academic works of Guillermo Rendueles are numerous. However, what brings us here today is a curious book published decades ago by a publisher at the time that called itself La Piqueta. The book is titled Manuscript found in Ciempozuelos and in it, Guillermo Rendueles presents the sinister case of Aurora Rodríguez, the former mother of the child prodigy Hildegart Rodríguez Carballeira. For those who do not know history, suffice it to say that Aurora Rodríguez was a woman of progressive ideas, a voracious reader of political matters that had a lot of popularity at the time such as utopian socialism, anarchism, feminism and other isms that had not yet been turned into merchandise.

An activist for the triumph of women’s freedoms, she decided to put into practice an experiment that is the closest thing to a scientific game where feelings are outside the rules. In this way, Aurora became pregnant, choosing for this purpose a biological parent who turned out to be a military priest. The fruit of that relationship would be his daughter Hildegart, on whom Aurora projected all the guidelines of a tailor-made program: a project with a mechanistic base that would turn Hildegart into a child prodigy, an eminence who over the years became famous for being the Spain’s youngest lawyer at a time when women looked in the shadow of sinks. Hildegart was active in the PSOE and in leftist parties, and his voice was so critical that, when the time came, he criticized the Marxism he had embraced. More than a dozen books and a multitude of conferences throughout Europe would make her a famous woman, being acclaimed by personalities such as Ortega y Gasset or H. G Wells. One night, her mother, suspicious, afraid of losing the being of her creation, fired three shots in her daughter’s chest and one more in the head. He did it while Hildegart was sleeping. Hildegart was 18 years old and Aurora was sentenced to 26 years in prison for murder. He fulfilled them for the most part in the Ciempozuelos asylum, where he died in 1956.

Led by a case as singular as it was sinister, Guillermo Rendueles recovered the clinical history corresponding to Aurora Rodríguez, Hildegart’s mother, to study it in depth, thereby carrying out a rigorous analysis that helped him to develop a work of social criticism from scientific knowledge, one of those rare works that serve as an example when it comes to pointing out the living joints of the diseased organism due to the social fabric that it inhabits.

In these times of surrogacy, rewards and punishments, it would be convenient to recover this antipsychiatric work by Guillermo Rendueles to try to understand, among many other things, that everything that is foreign has the same complexity as everything that is one’s own.

