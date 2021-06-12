For a week, they have been preparing a plan. When the chosen moment approached, at six in the afternoon on Friday, June 11, in front of the Ministry of Justice, 15 women who belong to the Femen group had to act as a team. They would meet at a nearby bar, all of them dressed in black pants and shoes. They would take off their jackets, place a wreath of flowers on their heads, leave their breasts in the air, previously painted with some messages in black ink, walk a few meters to the facade of the ministry and place themselves in front of it according to a device 6- 5-4 to denounce the passivity of the institutions in the face of cases of sexist violence in the country. The six in the first row would carry a 12-meter-long banner divided into three parts with the slogan: “Denying machismo kills us.” The two of the extremes would be the captains. And no one should forget one of the main slogans: “If the police catch you, dead weight.”

Once in action, they should maintain a rigid and static position: legs spread, fist raised. And they would scream with all the rage that they were able to express those phrases that they have memorized throughout the week of training.

They did so and executed yesterday. Everything went better than expected. Any luck.

The Femen activists, in front of the Ministry of Justice. Andrea Comas

The preparations for this protest had undergone some modifications in the previous weeks. It was expected that 16 companions of the group would attend, one for each woman murdered in Spain throughout 2021. Each participant would have the name of one of the deceased painted on their back, with the date of their death, the age and the place of the death. event. But two of them have failed at the last minute, and two more women have been killed during the week. So in the end there would be 15 women carrying 21 lit candles with the names of the murdered, which they would deposit in front of the ministry.

On the first Saturday in June, in a place in an industrial estate on the outskirts of Madrid, preparations began. The place is small. It is about 40 meters. Its old walls are covered with posters of Femen and banners of her actions. The compound is furnished as if it were a school, but on weekends it becomes a training ground. When they change their clothes and put on the flower crown, one of the hallmarks of the feminist organization, the relaxed gesture with which many of them have entered the premises becomes tense. Four of the attendees are newcomers to the Spanish Femen group, which has 24 active women. One of them is Lucía, who works as a cartographer: “I am afraid that they will recognize me at work, but my parents agree with what I do,” she explains. “In my work they still haven’t seen my face because I started in November and everything has been virtual, so I don’t care.” Marta, a veteran, asks if you are concerned about the topless. Answer no. “I ask because two of them were discharged because of that,” says Marta.

The group of activists, during the preparations. Andrea Comas

Lara Alcázar is the captain. She is 28 years old, is Asturian and has a degree in Art History. For more than nine years he has been introducing women to the sextremism, the use of the body as a political weapon. Every weekend, the activists intersperse physical training with instructions on how to face the protests and how to confront the authorities. They all internalize Alcázar’s order: “If the police catch you, dead weight.” And that must be rehearsed.

Alcázar stands in front of a blackboard. The rest make a circle. His experience as leader of the Spanish branch of the group allows him to anticipate all the problems that may arise during the action scheduled for Friday, June 11. Its hierarchy is indisputable: “I go in first and start shouting the slogans. We don’t sing, we scream. After I come in, you follow me, ”he says while drawing with markers the position of each activist on the board. It is a 6-5-4, a front row of six women, two rows behind four and five, as if it were a sports strategy. “Here we cannot allow ourselves to improvise, that can put us all at risk,” he warns.

Last Tuesday, Alcázar announced a change of plans: instead of going at seven in the afternoon they would go at six. And, instead of cutting off traffic, something that is a crime, they will limit themselves to standing in front of the door of the Ministry of Justice in an act that, at most, would only force some passersby to change their route.

Safety is important. “We cannot afford another fine, especially with the new ones and those that come from all over Spain. We promised them that we were going to behave well ”, explains Alcázar. The rules are clear with the police: you don’t talk to them. All will have their ID on their shoes to show it immediately in case they have to be identified.

A Femen activist, during the preparations. Andrea Comas

Because resistance to the police, explains Alcázar, must be active, but peaceful, since it is forbidden for activists to attack the forces of authority in the middle of an action, not even as a form of defense.

To do this, the Femen must maintain that fixed position. The idea is to stay in a deadlift position to avoid being knocked over by the police for as long as possible. Your attitude always has to be firm and aggressive. “The fear at the beginning of an action is forgotten when you are filled with anger at what you are denouncing, the desire to change things will give you strength,” explains Palmira, a veteran who will be in command of the rear. She will be in charge of lighting the candles.

The first six women that make up the front line-up carry a twelve-meter-long poster divided into three parts. They hold it in pairs. “If you have weak arms, you will not be able to go ahead,” explains Alcázar to the new activists. “You always go with your partner. Here, as in school, with the one the teacher says, that’s your turn ”. Those in the other two rows are in charge of holding the sails. Lara and Palmira act as captains, one in front, the other in the rear groups.

After an hour of tactical talk, the women line up and the training begins. “Think of something that makes you very angry,” Mariliyn says to Lucia while practicing the screaming. The windows of the study echo with the proclamations of the activists: “Femicide, national emergency!”.

A Femen activist removes a banner at the end of a meeting to organize an action in Madrid. Andrea Comas

In the rehearsal, some act as activists and others as police officers. The activists each hold a poster. The ones who act as police officers try to shoot them down. They should not react, just hold the position as firm as possible, as vertical as possible. They are evasion maneuvers. “It has to be a peaceful resistance,” insists Alcázar.

“If I notice that we are in danger, you have to trust your instincts to know that we have to finish now,” says Alcázar. She assures them that at all times she will give orders and will take the lead. “I’m going to verbalize what you have to do at all times, don’t worry,” he reaffirms.

During workouts, new people have to practice taking their clothes off quickly and easily so they don’t get in the way. “Remember, a lot of sun protection for the nipples, which burn very easily in the summer.” They run around the premises over and over as they remove their shirts. “Whenever we are in topless, we are shouting our complaint. If not, it’s just exhibitionism, it doesn’t make sense ”, explains Alcázar.

Once the physical preparation is finished, it is time to think about the slogans. Brainstorming. “We don’t ask, we demand,” Alcázar reminds them. After several attempts, they manage to get the first one: “Interior and Justice, sexist accomplices!”

Several activists during the preparations. Andrea Comas

On Friday the 11th the day arrives. The women gradually arrive at the house of one of the activists after leaving work and begin to paint their breasts while talking about Juana Rivas, the woman from Granada who has been immersed in a long lawsuit to get her children back. For two hours they dress, paint and prepare for the moment of action. They do the last rehearsals and walk out the door. “Jacket, crown in hand and ID in shoe. Ready! “

They walk through the streets of Madrid’s Malasaña neighborhood camouflaged with their jackets. They enter the bar closest to the ministry, where they leave the garments to the companion of one of them. Uncovered, they run to the doors of the Ministry where a dozen photojournalists are waiting.

The women execute the plan smoothly. “Femicide, national emergency!” They shout for more than 15 minutes, almost at the edge of the Noviciado subway entrance. Some cars beep and some women clap. The police do not appear. Everything is easier than planned. At the Alcazar signal, as planned, they pick up the banners and walk out. Behind, in front of the Ministry of Justice, they leave 21 red candles that commemorate the 21 women killed by machismo this year.

The 15 women defended with their body and their voice, the rights of women. That is the ideology of Femen. Yesterday, Friday, June 11, was not just any day, other demonstrations took place in all parts of Spain. It was a day of pain for what happened in Tenerife and the death of a minor in Estepa. Activism against machismo will force them to continue preparing for future interventions. A long fight awaits them.

