Carlos Vermouth (‘Magical Girl’, ‘Who will sing to you’) roll now ‘Manticore’, his fourth feature film, which he defines as “a story of love and monsters in modern times.”

‘Mantícora’ stars Nacho Sánchez (nominated for best new actor for ‘Seventeen’) and Clara Hails (‘The machine that spits monsters and the girl of my dreams’). Also written by Vermouth, the filmmaker assures that the film “speaks of a real monster, of those who live among you and that you can find yourself in the subway or in line at the bakery. He speaks of his need to love and be loved.

The plot tells how Julián, a successful video game designer, lives haunted by a dark secret. When a young woman named Diana appears in his life, Julián will feel the opportunity to be happy nearby. The name ‘Manticore’ refers to a mythological creature, a type of chimera with a human head (sometimes also with horns), a red body (sometimes a lion), and the tail of a dragon or scorpion, capable of shooting poisonous spines to incapacitate or kill prey. Depending on the mythological story, its size varies from that of a lion to that of a horse, and its description may or may not include the presence of wings and cuirass. In the Middle Ages, the manticore became the symbol of tyranny, oppression and envy, and finally, the embodiment of evil. Carlos Vermut himself, also a draftsman and designer of his own posters, has added a note as an original drawing about one of the versions of the script for ‘Manticore’: a 4-legged creature finished in four-toed claws, with a tail and the body of an animal and the head of a man, as support for the diffusion of the filming.

‘Manticore’ is a “flawless and relentless” scriptsays producer Pedro Hernández Santos. “Producing an author like Carlos Vermut is always a pleasure, but producing this film is being a real luxury.”

The direction of photography is provided by Alana Mejia (‘Forastera’, The ‘Girl with two Heads’). Manticora will be his first feature film. The production also includes the participation of TV3 and Movistar +. Filming takes place during the months of May, June and July between Madrid and Sitges (Barcelona). Vermut’s activity has also included in recent months the writing of the script for ‘La Abuela’, Paco Plaza’s next feature film, currently in post-production.