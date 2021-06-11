Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received yesterday at Qasr Al Watan, Saradar Berdymukhamedov, Deputy Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations in various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. His Highness and the guest exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest. The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Berdy Niyaz Matyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan.