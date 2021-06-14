Yesterday, the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its new session, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, presented the participants In the campaign, His Highness will be the first donor during its season for this year, to motivate community members to participate in the campaign, and to enhance the values ​​of giving that characterize the people of the Emirates.

At the beginning of the campaign cycle for 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed called for interaction and positive participation by donating blood, stressing the importance of this participation and its impact in saving patients and critical cases, based on social responsibility that requires solidarity in the success of humanitarian initiatives that are in the interest of members of society as a whole. .

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012 under the patronage of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was the first blood donor at the moment of its launch, which contributed to the success and encouragement of community members to participate in the campaign since its first year, especially after His Highness confirmed He stressed the importance of the initiative, saying, “Doning blood is the best gift that a citizen and resident can present as an expression of patriotism, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood.”

The campaign is implemented in a strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation between the Al-Amin service, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Emirates Today newspaper.

Statistics from the Dubai Health Authority showed that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign provided about 36,000 units of blood during the past nine years, which helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.

“Emirates Today” launched the “My Blood for My Country” campaign in coordination and cooperation with the “Amin” service and the Dubai Health Authority in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and the campaign achieved successive successes during The past years have enhanced the stock and capabilities of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, and its ability to provide sufficient quantities of blood for patients in need of various hospitals in the public and private sectors in Dubai.

• The campaign provided 36,000 units of blood and contributed to saving the lives of 90,000 patients.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

