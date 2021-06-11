Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The audience of local and international cinemas is anticipating the screening of “The Misfits” in early July, the first Hollywood movie of local production to be filmed in the UAE, directed by René Harlin, and the famous actor Pierce Brosnan, after the UAE company, Film Gate, ended with its CEO and director. Produced and written by Mansour Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri. The New York Times had promoted the film, as one of the most important works to be shown in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Mansour Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri expressed his happiness at the upcoming release of the awaited movie, which brings together a rich synthesis of international and Arab stars, most notably the Irishman Pierce Brosnan, who previously wore the “James Bond” suit for years, Jimmy Chung, Tim Roth, British Hermione Corfield. , Emirati Mansour Al-Faili, and Syrian Samer Al-Masry.

He stated that a joint cooperation was recently agreed with Paramount Pictures, The Avenues, and the American Highland Film Group, to distribute the film around the world, and with Vox Cinemas to distribute it in the Middle East and North Africa.

Mansour Al Dhaheri

Quantum leap

And about his trend towards international productions, especially after his series “The Platform” with its 3 parts achieved great success, topping the list of the most watched on “Abu Dhabi Channel” and the “Netflix” platform, Al Dhaheri considered that “eccentrics” is a new step in the framework of cinematic works with huge productions. .

He added: As soon as the trailer and poster for the film were released on social media, the positive comments of the followers continued, and it received a high viewership, especially since the work was produced according to the highest technical standards in the worlds of production and directing.

With the participation of a group of international and Arab stars, the film will also mark a different qualitative leap in the field of international productions handled by an Emirati production company.

Pierce Brosnan with Mansour Al-Faili

Competition

Al Dhaheri pointed to the continuous quest to present qualitative television and cinematic dramas to bring them to the world, as the UAE possesses the capabilities and technologies that qualify it to be in the line of competition, especially as it attracts Hollywood and Bollywood film makers to film their work in it. He said, “This polarization comes because of the beautiful regions and locations that the UAE enjoys, in addition to its studios equipped with the latest technologies, and the facilities provided by the concerned authorities in the country to photograph and show business at the highest level.”

Support and facilities

He explained that the vision of “Film Gate” aims to show Abu Dhabi’s ingredients, foundations and pillars that qualify it for global leadership in the field of directing and production, while highlighting its attractive features that have not yet been cinematically consumed in filming operations.

And all of this will appear remarkably on the golden screen in the “eccentric”, and the credit for achieving this luminous step is due to the great and continuous support provided by the authorities concerned with art in the Emirates, including providing permits and facilitating the necessary procedures that give filmmakers the freedom to choose filming locations.

art academy

Al Dhaheri considered that artistic contact with the makers of the “seventh art” contributes to providing a state of excellence, and opens up prospects for carrying out similar works. He said, “Cooperating with filmmakers from all over the world enhances the acquisition of skills and experience. In the movie “Weirdo”, I got acquainted with new schools in the worlds of acting and production, especially since I dealt with the world famous star Pierce Brosnan and director Renny Harlin.

The atmosphere of photography for him and the team as a whole was like a global art academy for everyone to learn and benefit from.

Virtual with international director Renny Harlan

Theft and thieves

Robert Heaney crafted the plot, which is full of suspense. The film revolves around a well-known criminal named “Richard Pace”, who finds himself caught in the middle of a major heist, after being recruited by unconventional thieves, which will affect the life of “Pace” and his surroundings.

Filming locations

The local international film was filmed in various locations in Abu Dhabi, including Masdar City, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Louvre Museum, as well as other areas in Dubai and Al Ain.