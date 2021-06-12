Comedian actor Manolo Rojas was grateful and excited because he finally received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a local clinic.

In an interview with El Popular, the Peruvian comedian stressed that said injection is the only way to deal with the dangerous virus that is spread throughout the world.

“I feel privileged by the vaccine, it is the only way to get ahead right now. We should all get vaccinated, we should not be afraid. They have forbidden me to eat pork, fish, chili peppers, as well as I must not drink liquor for the vaccine, “he commented.

In addition, Manolo Rojas, who in mid-September 2020 lived through terrible moments after the death of his brother by COVID-19 and the contagion of his parents, revealed that his mother was also vaccinated.

“Yes, my mother was vaccinated with me at the clinic where they are supplying doses that the Ministry of Health gave them. I feel calmer because my fat woman (in reference to her mother) and I are already infected and we know how complicated this disease is, she is protected. In July we get the second dose, “he explained.

Finally, Manolo Rojas regretted that many of his colleagues died waiting for the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“It’s unfortunate, many people died waiting for that day to come, not just comedians. Let’s not lose faith that this could end, God willing it soon, while that happens we must move forward and take care of ourselves, “he said.

The member of El reventonazo de la Chola was affected by the death of comedian Justo Espinoza Pelayo, better known as Petipán, on May 4.

“Very unfortunate (…) An extraordinary comedian has left,” said the comic actor in conversation with RPP Noticias.

Manolo Rojas, latest news:

