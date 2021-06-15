The Maneskin career flies higher and higher, with a series of successes that follow one after the other. Now two gold records have arrived for two songs (“I wanna be your slave” and “Coraline”). And while they prepare for the Italian tour, international appointments have already been set for 2022.

It does not stop there climbing to the success of Maneskin. The winning band of the Sanremo Festival e ofEurovision Song Contest 2021 with “Shut up and good “ (double platinum disc and over 150 million streams) has now obtained a Gold certification for the songs “Coraline” is “I wanna be your slave“, Both singles featured in” Teatro d’ira – Vol. I “(album already platinum), released last March 19th. For the album, the streams are more than 340 million.

But it doesn’t stop there: because Manesjin are also among the most listened to artists in the world, with almost 17 million listeners on Spotify in the last month. And also “I wanna be your slave” with more than 75 million streaming has entered the Top 50 Spotify ranking of 28 countries (it is in first place in 5 countries), 21st in the Billboard Global chart excl. US, 14th in the Spotify Global Top 50 and in Shazam’s Top 50 Global, together with the songs “Shut up and good” and “Beggin ‘” (both in the Spotify Top 50 of 28 countries).

Read also: Damiano dei Maneskin puts Fedez in trouble

And as they enjoy well-deserved and skyrocketing success day by day, the guys in the rock band are thinking about their tour which will see them in a year engaged in very important events: from 3 to 5 June 2022 they will perform to most people important European festivalsalongside the great names of world music, first of all the Rock Am Ring in Nürburg and the Rock Im Park in Nuremberg (Nürnberg).

Maneskin on tour

But first there are the appointments in the main Italian palaces with six sold out concerts out of thirteen. The scheduled dates are as follows:

Rome, Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 December 2021 at the Palazzo dello Sport

Milan, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December 2021 at the Mediolanum Forum and Tuesday 22 March 2022

Naples, Saturday 26 March 2022 at the PalaPartenope, Sunday 27 March 2022

Florence, Thursday 31 March at the Nelson Mandela Forum, Friday 1 April 2022

Casalecchio di Reno (BO), Sunday 20 March at the Unipol Arena

Turin, Sunday 3 April at the Pala Alpitour

Bari, Friday 8 April at PalaFlorio

Verona, Saturday 23 April 2022 at the Verona Arena.