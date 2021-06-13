Driver ‘Collide ‘mandros made the entire jury dance Artist of the year after dressing up as a drag queen and dancing to the song “Bad romance” by Lady gaga.

He wore a very pompous jellyfish-like wig in gray, extra long nails, XL heels in black, and multi-colored clothing. Likewise, before his presentation, the entire jury gave him the best scores of the night, since he had a grade of “11”.

At the end of his incredible performance, Gisela Valcárcel He asked the driver: “How do you feel?”

“First, welcome the opportunity… Outside of character, this is a tribute to the art of drag queen. A round of applause for them, because this art demands makeup, dance, hairstyle and everything. You have to give visibility to this art, but above all tolerance ”, said ‘Choca’.

Finally, after giving his opinion on the matter, he said that he had previously been proposed to be a drag queen, but at that time he refused. “For a long time due to prejudices I did not accept it, but it does not matter what others say or what they think, but they must do what makes them happy without hurting anyone,” said the well-known driver from America.

