The police are looking for Egon Stegmann from Rodgau near Offenbach. The missing man is in dire need of medication.
Rodgau – Who saw Egon Stegmann from Rodgau? The Offenbach criminal police are addressing the population with this question.
The 82-year-old was missing on Tuesday (June 8th, 2021). He was last seen at his home address on Ober-Rodener Strasse in Rodgau in the Offenbach district. From there he probably left on Wednesday (June 9th, 2021) and did not return.
Egon Stegmann from Rodgau is diabetic and urgently relies on medication, as reported by the Offenbach police. The outward appearance of the 82-year-old is described as follows:
- 1.75 meters tall
- very slim
- Gray hair
- dressed in a hat, presumably suit trousers and a shirt.
Information on the whereabouts of Egon Stegmann from Rodgau can be obtained from the criminal police in Offenbach on 069 / 8098-1234. (esa)
