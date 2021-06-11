ofErik Sharp shut down

The police are looking for Egon Stegmann from Rodgau near Offenbach. The missing man is in dire need of medication.

Rodgau – Who saw Egon Stegmann from Rodgau? The Offenbach criminal police are addressing the population with this question.

The 82-year-old was missing on Tuesday (June 8th, 2021). He was last seen at his home address on Ober-Rodener Strasse in Rodgau in the Offenbach district. From there he probably left on Wednesday (June 9th, 2021) and did not return.

Missing: Senior from Rodgau urgently dependent on medication

Egon Stegmann from Rodgau is diabetic and urgently relies on medication, as reported by the Offenbach police. The outward appearance of the 82-year-old is described as follows:

1.75 meters tall

very slim

Gray hair

dressed in a hat, presumably suit trousers and a shirt.

Information on the whereabouts of Egon Stegmann from Rodgau can be obtained from the criminal police in Offenbach on 069 / 8098-1234. (esa)

