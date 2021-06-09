A 16-year-old girl is brutally grabbed on a sidewalk in the morning, and a brave couple can just barely prevent an attempted kidnapping.

Hanover – It is an absolute nightmare that 16-year-old Annika had already lived through some time ago in Hanover. While the young woman is on her way to see her boyfriend on a Sunday morning, she is grabbed by an unknown man. Courageous passers-by step in and can thus prevent the worst. The ZDF broadcast “File number XY” * praises the behavior of the two eyewitnesses in the edition on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. With their reaction, they probably saved the girl from much worse.

File number XY: girl is spoken to on the sidewalk and brutally packed – passers-by rush to help

As the TV show reported in advance, the then 16-year-old Annika was on the way to her boyfriend around 9:30 a.m. when she was approached by a driver driving by. However, it does not reveal exactly when the incident occurred. The initially unknown man drives past the young woman and stops at the roadside, behind parked cars. At this point, the 16-year-old is about 50 meters away from the vehicle.

At around the same time, Henrik and his wife Anna Maria Salomon are on their way to their car. As the TV program further reports in the statement, the two of them watch from a distance as the driver of the parked vehicle lowers the side window. The man, who was still unknown at the time, asked the 16-year-old if she noticed anything unusual about his vehicle. Before that, it rattled loudly, the driver of the vehicle continued. When the man gets out of the car, the 16-year-old wants to continue on the sidewalk and escape the situation.

File number XY: couple bravely steps in – ZDF broadcast reports on attempted kidnapping

But as the police later reconstructed, the man quickly grabs the young woman by the wrist. With all his might he tries to pull the 16-year-old by her hair into his vehicle. However, Annika defended herself violently and shouted for help. With success. As the ZDF broadcast * will explain on Wednesday in a specially filmed contribution, the Salomon couple rushed to the 16-year-olds to help immediately. The couple have therefore made themselves heard loudly, calling on the man, whose shirt has meanwhile been torn, to let go of the girl.

But the couple’s strong moral courage does not end there. As the makers of the TV show further explain, the couple of completely dissolved 16-year-olds immediately took on. While the unknown man lets go of the teenager and gets into his car, the Salomons and Annika also get into the couple’s car. While the young couple immediately informed the police, they followed the perpetrator on his escape. The chase lasts about 15 minutes, then two emergency vehicles stop the attacking perpetrator.

File number XY: Couple is pursuing alleged perpetrators – the police are initially powerless

To everyone’s relief, the 57-year-old is then arrested. But only for a short time later, the police have to let the perpetrator go again. As the TV show further reports, a week later he approached children in front of a school and the handcuffs clicked again. Accordingly, the 57-year-old has now been brought to court, he should now have to undergo therapy. For the Salomon couple, their considerable moral courage could now have positive consequences; they were nominated for the “XY Prize” for moral courage. With the award, the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY” honors passers-by for their courageous intervention and moral courage.

