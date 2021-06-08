A previously unknown attacked Emmanuel Macron during his campaign trip. Smartphone recordings document the aggressive incident.

Paris – A randomly recorded video of the incident made the rounds shortly afterwards: French President Emmanuel Macron * was slapped by a stranger. The video shows a man pulling out from behind a barrier and apparently hitting Macron with his hand in the face. According to media reports, the man held the president by the arm and shouted “Down with Macronie”.

The Élysée Palace confirmed the incident on Tuesday, but spoke of an “attempted blow”. According to the department, there have been two arrests. “The man who tried to slap the president and another individual are being questioned by the police,” it said loudly AFP.

Physical attack on Macron during his “Tour de France”

Macron had traveled to the Drôme department that day to speak to restaurateurs before further easing the Corona * measures. Then he went to shake hands at visitors who were standing behind a barrier. This is where the incident occurred. The presidential palace did not provide details of the background and said that the president had continued his trip.

Almost a year before the presidential election in France *, Macron has been on the "Tour de France" for a few days. During the tour, the 43-year-old wants to "feel the pulse" of the French in his own words in order to sound out his chances for re-election. Macron will take part in a series of top international meetings starting Friday. The G7 summit in Great Britain will kick off.