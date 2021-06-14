The secretary of the Falklands and South Atlantic Islands Area, Daniel Filmus, crossed the British Ambassador Mark Kent on Monday for some statements by him to Clarion, of last Sunday, in which it considered that the inhabitants of the Malvinas have the right to self-determination.

At the same time, Defense Minister Agustín Rossi and criticized the “colonial” policy of the United Kingdom, with “offensive” military exercises, which, he considered, are carried out as if the war “had not ended”.

It was during an act in the Plaza de Armas of the Ministry that Rossi commanded, which was held early this Monday, the 14th, at the 39th anniversary of the end of the war – and the Argentine surrender. In addition to the Filmus itself, on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, the Minister of Security Sabina Frederic and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Juan Martín Paleo, as well as the heads of the different branches of the armed forces, more representatives of the war veterans associations.

Defense Minister Agustín Rossi led an event with the armed forces and veterans for the end of the 1982 war.

“As the United Kingdom well knows, UN resolution 2065 and subsequent resolutions are very clear when it says that the way to solve the colonial situation in Malvinas is the bilateral negotiation between the United Kingdom and Argentina. It has never included self-determination because this principle applies only in the cases of a dominated or colonized people. It is not the case of those who live in the Malvinas, “he said in a letter sent to this newspaper by Filmus, who on Thursday the 24th will lead, together with Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, the Argentine representation before the United Nations Decolonization Committee. They will travel to New York. also with Guillermo Justo Chaves, Chief of Staff, as well as the man from the ministry with direct arrival at La Rosada.

As has been the case for years, the so-called C24 will debate a resolution that usually calls on the two countries to peacefully resolve Argentina’s claim to the sovereignty of the islands. It is an instance that is usually favorable for the country. And that at the hours or the next day the Foreign Office rejects. In this ritual the islanders also make their presentation, in tune with what Kent said to Clarion.

Five years after arriving, the ambassador will finish his mission here in a few days. When Clarion He asked him for Sunday’s report if they will lower the military presence in the islands and if they will allow an Aerolineas Argentinas flight to the archipelago, he replied, among other things, that “the islanders themselves have their own authorities and their own powers; they have the right for us of self-determination, and they are going to decide what they want in terms of relations with other countries (implying with Argentina. “

In its letter this Monday, Filmus said that Argentines lived in the Falklands who “were violently expelled from the United Kingdom.” He said that Britain “uses the argument of self-determination only to maintain its military presence in the South Atlantic” and compared it to with Hong Kong or Chagos, where it is “totally unaware of the principle.” Resolution 2065 is “very clear in stating that both countries must take into account the interests of the islanders when resolving the issue, but it absolutely excludes self-determination.”

Rossi, for his part, affirmed this Monday in the defense act that Argentina maintains a diplomatic claim for the sovereignty of the islands “in all international forums.”

“We allow ourselves to analyze the geopolitical importance (of Malvinas). It is not the self-determination of the islanders, it is not fishing – which is the resource that allows them to have a higher standard of living – it is not the hydrocarbon potential. We all know the importance of that military enclave in the south-south Atlantic, his look at Antarctica, over the Strait of Magellan, “he denounced, while complaining about the British military embargo that weighs on this country.

In addition, he criticized the United Kingdom’s blockade of any Argentine attempt to re-equip the Armed Forces, which accumulates chapters of rejection of sales of various types of military components, including warplanes.

It is worth remembering that the British military embargo against Argentina in 1982 was extended in 2012 in response to the tensions that prevailed under the administration of Cristina Kirchner. It followed the threats of the former president to ban Latam flights that linked South America with the islands, and also the versions that she was going to buy planes from the Russians and Chinese.