In February 2020, the fashion designer dabbled in the art direction for the movies Fat World and Forbidden to go out. Before the arrival of the confinement, she did not sit idly by and chose to create her own materials herself. In addition, it continues to advance and is now betting on the relaunch of its classic Privat shirt. This is how he related it to The Republic.

– Many say that fashion is completely essential, in what way do you think this topic influences people’s lives?

There are many people who think that fashion is not important; However, I do not know if fashion is so much, but (it is important) knowing how to dress, combine the pieces or know what clothes you should have in the closet because incredibly, and I think a lot has been shown in this pandemic, how to dress changes your mood, your mood, and even how people see you.

– And how have you experienced the pandemic on a personal and professional level?

(On a personal level) I went through a pretty funny quarantine, so much so that recently (she and Sandro Ventura) we just got engaged. I can say that I was fortunate that unfortunately many couples do not, to strengthen the relationship, plan things or realize that the person they live with is the person they want to spend the rest of their life with.

Regarding my work, although the pandemic affected a bit, I found a way to get around it. I have people who have worked with me for many, many years and I was not going to leave them in the air, so the first thing I did was say: ‘Let’s wait 15 or 20 days to see how this goes’. Then they said immobilization, so I grabbed the machines and sent them to each person. With motorized vehicles we also find a way to organize ourselves. Also, I handle alternate lines.

– Regarding the idea of ​​female empowerment, do you think that Privat has managed to break stereotypes and empower women?

I think so. The pieces that I design are for strong women, a strong woman for me implies a woman who knows what she wants, who is decisive in her decisions, in the goals she has. Many of the pieces that I design are very versatile, they are so that they work for you both for work and so that later you can change them with an accessory and you can go to an after office, a dinner or something totally different. So putting on a Privat shirt or garment is like putting on armor, you feel better and stronger, more empowered and you want to eat the world.

Malú Privat, fashion designer. Photo: broadcast

– And any Peruvian or Peruvian who wants to dress in fashion would be able to buy their clothes?

Of course. I always recommend buying a Privat garment or one that is really worth it. It is not an expense, but an investment. Many times it is better to have a single piece of good quality, well cut, that combines with several things you have in the closet, than to have five different pieces that will be disassembled the second wash. In the end, cheap is expensive.

– On the other hand, you have ventured as an art director in the films Fat World and Forbidden to go out. How has this experience been?

We started recording Mundo gordo in mid-February (2020) and with nine days to go they send us home. So Sandro said: ‘Well, you have to take it as a vacation, it must be a week.’ One week and nothing, after nine months we were only able to go back to shooting with all the protocols.

With Forbidden to leave it was even more complicated because there were no open stores. We had to build several things. I had to start making floors, building walls. Crazy, but it was a very nice experience. In the end the movie came out beautiful.

– In addition, you have just relaunched the classic Privat shirt with Ivana Yturbe, her mother and her grandmother as main faces.

Ivana was already mommy, she just couldn’t tell yet. It was nice because you realized how one piece can work for three totally different generations. You had your grandmother, your mother and Ivana, a very young girl who was just being a mother.

– You just got engaged to the filmmaker Sandro Ventura, how was the proposal?

We were lucky to be able to go to the United States to get vaccinated. In 2019 we bought some tickets to Canada to go see Sandro’s children, but due to the pandemic it was not possible and this year they expired, so we went to get vaccinated. When we were already in Orlando, we went to the parks. The first day we arrived early, there was no one, it was empty and he asked me to marry him. It was very cute.

The designer showed off her engagement ring on her social networks. Photo: Instagram

