The great fear for Christian Eriksen he made his teammates want to play away. The other members of Denmark would have wanted to suspend the debut match of the European Championships with Finland, following the illness of the Inter Milan, but UEFA did not leave much choice for the players. If the race was interrupted, as it was indeed possible to do, the two teams would be reconvened at 12.00 the following day, to resume the game.

According to the Danish technical commissioner Kasper Hjulmand, the second hypothesis, however, was unthinkable: “We had two choices: to finish the game or to return the next day. The boys, however, believed it was indeed possible to make the journey towards the retreat, to spend a night in which certainly no one would be able to sleep thinking of Christian and then return to the stadium the next morning. At that point, we decided that the best thing was to play to end it all ”.

Eriksen’s illness occurred at 0-0, while Denmark eventually lost 1-0. According to the former Juventus player Michael Laudrup, Danish football legend, the result is also linked to Uefa’s unfortunate choice: “You cannot make a sensible decision after an emotional shock like the one that occurred on the pitch. Uefa should have said: ‘In the meantime, let’s suspend the game and then we’ll see how to recover it’. I understand that our players were the ones who decided, in agreement with the Finns, but in such situations it is the organizers who have to make a decision, not the guys who are not in control of the situation because of the emotion. Playing at noon the next day would not have made sense, after a night that many would have in white and a long bus ride ”.

Also another flag of local football such as Peter Schmeichel, moreover father of the current Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, disapproves of Uefa’s actions: “A terrible thing happens and what does Uefa do? He tells you you can finish the game right away or show up at noon tomorrow! But what choice is this ?! This is ridiculous and I say this without any reference to the negative result for our team, which is totally irrelevant. It is clear that the boys could not help but return to the field to play, especially knowing that Christian had woken up in the hospital and was out of danger ”.