It’s 35 degrees and mostly sunny in Palm with a strong northeasterly wind in the morning and a low of 19.

Calvia is 34 with hazy sunshine, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a high of 34 degrees falling to 21 after dark.

Wall is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 33 degrees with an easterly wind and a low of 20.

And it’s 36, hot and sunny in Soller with winds gusting between 20 and 40 kilometers an hour and an overnight temperature of 21.