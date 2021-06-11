Water reserves in the Balearics in May were 55%, three per cent lower than April and down eighteen per cent compared with May last year. By island, Ibiza was the only one to increase reserves – by one point to 51%. In Mallorca, there was a three per cent drop from 58%.

Two water demand units are at present on pre-alert for drought. These are Ibiza and Mallorca’s Pla region, and there will need to be three consecutive months of a “normal” situation for this alert to change. The other units are “normal”.

Aemet points out that May was wetter than usual, with an accumulated average rainfall in the Balearics of 55.5 liters per square meter, 47% above the historical averages. Temperatures were normal.

In Mallorca, the rainfall was 47% above normal, while in Minorca it was 17% and in Ibiza and Formentera it was 69%. Nevertheless, there is a water deficit. For the whole of the Balearics this is 14% compared with the historical average. In Mallorca it is 13%, Minorca 16% and Ibiza / Formentera 24%.

Aquifers are at relatively low levels. Depending on rainfall in June, it is possible that the Migjorn demand unit (southern Mallorca) and the Tramuntana North unit could be classified as drought pre-alert next month.