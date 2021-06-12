Spain is relaxing the Corona rules, and this is immediately noticeable on Mallorca. While innkeepers sometimes feel overwhelmed, the clubs are already under discussion.

Palma de Mallorca – It’s crashing again on the party island, but not only in a cheerful sense. A good week ago, the corona curfew fell here. Now the hosts are calling for help. Specifically: security services. There are just too many partying people. Now the authorities should intervene. This reports the local Mallorca Newspaper.

According to the report, things went haywire in the island’s capital Palma last weekend. Local residents complained about the crowds celebrating. More people wanted to go to the nightlife than the nightlife can handle. In the districts of Santa Catalina and also on the adjacent Plaça Sa Feixina and on Playa de Palma, thousands of people celebrated illegally, it is said.

Corona easing on Mallorca: TV recordings show celebration crowds

On the night of the Friday before last (June 4th) it was loud dpa at the playa for drinking bouts and larger gatherings of people. Hundreds of people gathered at the Ballermann for parties with a lot of alcohol. As TV pictures showed, neither the minimum distance nor the mask requirement, which still applies, was largely observed. The police hardly intervened, most of the celebrants were not bothered by the blue lights of the patrol cars anyway.

It “was a show of power by the party people,” commented Ballermann expert Ingo Wohlfeil in the “Mallorca Newspaper . He feared that the pictures could meet with criticism in Germany. Last August, images of wild parties on Playa de Palma had caused resentment in the federal government, which forced the Balearic politicians to close the so-called beer and ham street. The police had then announced stricter controls.

Corona in Mallorca: The holiday island should plan to open the disco from mid-July

In the meantime, discos, pubs and other nightclubs are to be allowed to reopen on the Balaeren Island. The Spanish newspaper Diario de Mallorca relied on the regional government for this report. The travel destination is particularly popular in Germany.

The target is a date around July 17th. The final decision should only be made after a seven-day pilot project at the beginning of July. Diario de Mallorca Regional President Francina Armengol quoted as saying that the nightlife should be reactivated “sooner rather than later” on the Spanish Mediterranean islands.

These plans came about after a meeting with industry representatives. It is relatively certain that dancing in the interior of the premises should in principle be permitted. In a first stage, however, all restaurants would have to close by 3 a.m. In addition, there will be several rules, such as maintaining a safe distance from strangers and the obligation to wear a mask in certain situations, said Armengol.

The corona numbers in Spain have been falling continuously for months. This 7-day incidence is currently a good 20 in the Balearic Islands. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)