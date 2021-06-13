The Republic of Maldives is an archipelago of 1,192 small atolls in South Asia, famous for its tropical coasts and upscale resorts. The country’s economy is based on tourism, which accounts for 67% of the Maldives’ gross domestic product. The country has been facing difficulties for some time in its economy and has not been able to compensate for the revenues it lost due to the disruptions to tourism.

Although the archipelago is small, it represents a strategically important country due to its location in the Indian Ocean. The country went through a bumpy road until it established a democratic system of government. In 2012, Mohamed Nasheed, the country’s first democratically elected president, was overthrown. The country went through one crisis after another until 2013, when Abdullah Yameen won the fourth attempt at the presidential elections. Abdullah Yameen is the brother of Mamoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled the Maldives for 30 years with a system of government described by many as authoritarian. During his tenure, President Abdullah Yameen strengthened outreach to China ignoring his country’s strong ties with India. China was rewarded with a number of construction contracts amid strong opposition from the opposition. At some point, street protests became commonplace.

In the 2018 elections, opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solh won the most votes and was sworn in as the country’s new president while former President Mohamed Nasheed was elected as the speaker of the Maldives Parliament. The two leaders re-established the Maldives’ policy of giving India priority.

And last month, there was an assassination attempt on Muhammad Nasheed. The country has called for international help to investigate the bomb attack that left the democrat and climate activist in need of 16-hour surgery to remove shrapnel from his chest, abdomen and limbs. It was reported that he has now dispensed with subsistence systems. Surprisingly, the local intelligence and security services could not anticipate an attack on a prominent figure like Nasheed. Amidst this turmoil, the Maldives, like many other countries in the region, is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has not been spared from political problems, but it is currently witnessing some political stability and strengthening its image as a major tourist destination. As South Asia struggles to speed up its vaccination program, the archipelago is leading the way by giving 59% of the population a single dose of the vaccine and immunizing 32% of the entire population.

To illustrate the importance of this, let’s look at Sri Lanka, which gave 6.3% of the population a single dose of the vaccine, and the proportion in Nepal is 4.8%, and Bangladesh has immunized 2.5% of the entire population. The slow deployment of vaccines in South Asia is the result of a combination of vaccine shortfalls and slow program rollout amid reluctance to take vaccines. The Maldives has recorded 67,950 infections, 185 deaths, and 48,086 people who have recovered from the virus. The government imposed a 16-hour ban that will last through at least June, although the country recorded the fastest spread of the virus last month. And new cases in the Maldives fell to 648 injuries last week, down from 1,299 cases a week earlier. And in an indication of the way the country is moving forward with its vaccination programme, it approved the urgent use of the recent Moderna and Janssen vaccines. Under the regulatory medical rules, the Food and Drug Authority in the Maldives has approved the use of Moderna and Janssen vaccines, becoming the fifth and sixth vaccines used in the country’s vaccine distribution program. Neighboring India, for example, has approved three vaccines so far.

The Maldives, like other countries in South Asia, will also become a recipient of the vaccines in the US Global Vaccine Donation Program. The Maldives is not only moving ahead and ahead of its neighbors in this regard, but has also indicated that in the future it will give any surplus of vaccines to tourists in an effort to promote tourism that has been affected by the pandemic. Vaccine tourism is on the horizon, but it hasn't even started yet. The economy of the Maldives is based on tourism, but it has been hampered by a ban on tourists from South Asia with the inclusion of this region on the "red list" of the United Kingdom, which means that even after opening the British borders, the Maldives will not become a tourist destination for the British.

The government also announced, without specifying a time frame, that it would provide vaccines upon the arrival of tourists in an effort to revive the country's tourism sector, which has been affected by the pandemic. In an indication of this strategy, 90% of frontline tourism workers have been vaccinated. The government calls this strategy "visit, vaccination, and vacation." The country expects the economy and tourism sector to recover within a year.