Kuala Lumpur (AFP)

Malaysian teenager Ain Hosnia Saif Al-Nimam has gone from being an ordinary schoolgirl to the leader of a national campaign against harassment in schools after she protested a rape joke made by one of her teachers.

The 17-year-old recounted the details of the incident in a video clip on the “Tik Tok” platform that went viral, and thousands of her fellow students responded by sharing their horrific experiences of verbal and physical harassment.

This response inspired the Malaysian teen to launch the “#Make School a Safer Place” campaign online, despite some hateful reactions on social media.