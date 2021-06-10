The Peruvian team surprised the whole country after taking a great 2-1 victory against Ecuador at the much feared height of Quito. The goals were converted by Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula, but the great figure of the national team was Gianluca Lapadula for his two assists and his highly applauded attitude.

This was not overlooked by the program On everyone’s lips, especially for its driver Maju Mantilla. The former Miss World highlighted what was done by the entire national team, but dedicated special words to the Benevento striker referring to the memes he starred in after the victory against the Northerners.

“Soccer, as we all know, brings people closer and that these triumphs bring us closer. Gentlemen we want joys, we want to celebrate. We have to thank all the great team, all of them, Cuevita who scored the goal, Advíncula and Lapadula ”, he began.

“Yesterday, Lapadula became the hero of the day, they even wanted him to be president … He is the man of the moment. Lapadula! Lapadula! Lapadula! Lapadula! Through thick and thin, with you Peru, and that is that those passes he gave so that Cuevita and Advíncula could score their goal. Great Lapadula! We love you ”, he added in his emotional story.

As you remember, Gianluca Lapadula did not convert any of the two goals of the Peruvian team this last Tuesday, but if he was the assistant for Cueva and Advíncula to score. For this reason, social network users flooded the platforms with the now traditional memes in which they placed the striker as president in the middle of the electoral situation in Peru.

