Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

Emirati artist Majid Al Jasmi confirmed that he entered art away from “wasta” or “courtesy,” as he is the son of artist and producer Ahmed Al Jasmi, revealing that he has his eye on the world by directing cinematic films. He started in the world of acting at the age of 9 in the series “Madness of Money” by the late director Abdul Khaleq Al-Ghanim, and after he proved his talent, he continued his participation in several dramatic works away from his father, who does not deny that he opened the doors of guidance for him, especially since he is an art school, and he has a long career. In theatre, television and cinema.

Majed Al Jasmi said in an interview with “Al Ittihad”: The series “PO Box 1003” produced by “Abu Dhabi Media” and executive producer Sultan Al Neyadi, which was shown in 2019 on “Emirates Screen,” confirmed that my entry into the world of acting did not come from a vacuum, especially The role she played was admired by viewers.

With his father, the artist Ahmed Al Jasmi

Series

Majed studies media – Radio and Television Department. He has participated in several series in recent years, most notably “Umm Haroun”, “Al-Tawash”, “The First Family War”, “Time of the Good People” and the last of which was “The Ones We Love”, which was shown last Ramadan on ” Emirates channel.

He explained that since his childhood he had a passion for acting, and he always went with his father to the production company to follow up and watch what happened when the work was carried out, from writing the script to the stages of directing and editing.

He was closely following what was going on behind the scenes, and when he decided to enter the field, he benefited greatly from his father, who advised him to hone his talent and find his own path.

Quantum leap

He stated that the series “We Love Them” was a qualitative technical leap for him, saying: At first, I was afraid of this work, in which I played for the first time a role in a large area, almost starring, and what made it easier for me was my previous dealings with professional director Bassem Shabo in the series “We Love Them.” P.O. Box 1003».

Majed Al Jasmi

He added: My role in it was close to my heart, and it resembled my character in reality, and it was “Jaber”, whose character I embodied, the son of the artist Ahmed Al Jasmi in the series, which encouraged me to stand with my father in front of one camera. Most of the scenes of the series brought him together with the artist Maitha Muhammad, with whom he has a strong friendship since his childhood, and all these factors helped him to embody the character as required.

behind the scenes

On the nature of his father’s dealings with him behind the scenes and during the filming of the work, he explained that his role in “The Ones We Love” required him to rebel against his father in some scenes, which was a great difficulty for him, but he always gave him advice, and told him the need to reincarnate characters in acting away from private life.

comedy

Majed explained that he tends to comedies a lot, but he does not mind participating in drama, especially since his acting abilities qualify him to play various roles, praising the development that local drama has reached in recent years, and the professional technical level in writing, directing and acting.

And the almighty Hayat Al-Fahd in “Umm Haroun”

father of arts

Majed pointed out that he aspires to further refine his talent, and to experience serious theater experiences, noting that he had previously participated in mass theatrical works, and learned from veteran artists, that theater is the basis of experience for any actor, so he will focus in the coming period on the “Father of Arts”. .

prospects and dreams و

The artist Majid Al Jasmi stated that he aspires to spread and participate in Gulf and Arab works, such as the series “Umm Haroun”, which he co-starred with with the able artist Hayat Al-Fahd. Since he is a good follower of foreign films and series, he is thinking of making cinematic works at a high level. He said: My eyes are on the world through digital platforms that opened horizons and dreams, revealing that he is about to finish his first experiences in the world of directing short films, and is scheduled to participate in international and Arab festivals.