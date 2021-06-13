Kuwaiti media, Mai Al-Aidan, revealed that 10 years ago, she had “lung fibrosis”, the same disease that the Egyptian artist, Dalal Abdulaziz, is currently suffering from, as a result of complications from the Corona virus.

Al-Aidan published a picture of the artist on her account on “Instagram” (Saturday) and attached it to a comment about the method of treatment for “lung fibrosis” that she suffered in 2011, explaining that the reason is due to the frequent sitting on the ventilator in intensive care, which causes a lack of oxygen. in the blood. According to Okaz

Al-Aidan continued, “The treatment is through a surgical operation that takes only a quarter of an hour, noting that when she developed lung cirrhosis, the doctor performed this surgery for her, which saved her life through an opening in the neck from the front and the installation of a tube for a whole week.”

And she added, “The doctors would insert the tube with a hole in her neck, and withdraw the external water that had collected because of the oxygen, until the blood came out,” noting that “it is very painful, but it is the only solution that left the hospital after 10 days of treatment.”