Low cost cars, this is how the restyling of the economic crossover is Mahindra KUV100 NXT, also available with dual fuel Bifuel motorization petrol and LPG. This car on the market has a moderate commercial success and is especially liked by the women (54%), with an average age of 45.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is appreciated above all for its list price, which is of about 10,000 euros. The GPL version, on the other hand, costs just over 13,000 euros and allows you to travel always, even during traffic blocks.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT, features economical city SUV

On the Mahindra KUV100 NXT the number 100 indicates the dimensions and the progressive class of the medium, which represents the entry level in the Mahindra world. The evolution of the KUV100 project, that is the KUV100 NXT, benefits from substantial interventions both in aesthetics and inside the passenger compartment.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8

In the restyling of this low cost car, Indian technicians intervened in four areas: design, technology, performance and convenience.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT, how it’s made

As for the design, the K8 version of the city SUV Mahindra KUV100 NXT introduces new multifunctional led headlights with double parabolic headlight. Gods chrome details now emphasize the fog lights integrated into the grille. Also new on sporty twin-headlight rear light assembly. Mahindra wanted to differentiate the version of the version in a more marked way K8 and of K6 +. As a result he decided to offer a number of additional content especially for the K8.

On the outside, the look of the version K8 change thanks to new black diamond rims. Now the image of the KUV100 NXT is more gritty and sporty. The K8 version is aesthetically different from the K6 + for the rims and the direction indicators on the mirrors. The K6 +, on the other hand, maintains i steel rims with wheel covers and the side arrows.

Rear view of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8

The range of this low-cost car paints includes the new Highway Red. Only for the K8 is also available the Metallic Gray Designer. There are 8 possible choices in total, including 3 combinations dual tone with black roof. Among the options you can have the plastic protective bars for the doors.

Interior, inside as is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In the cabin of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, the K8 has the door panels with fabric upholstery, a new black console with black piano inserts, the semi-automatic climate control and the new 7 ”touch screen display with infotainment, navigator and connectivity Bluetooth. The door opening system on the K8 is keyless with push button start and has a air-conditioned glove compartment in the dashboard.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT cockpit with 7 ”touch screen display

On the K6 + the console is the same as the previous model, with the small and functional digital display. Also standard are manual air conditioning and mechanically operated trunk opening from the inside, while the rear window washer.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT 3 cylinder engine

From a technical point of view, the new KUV100 NXT mounts new engine mounts to make it quieter and reduce vibrations. The engine 1.2 liter 3 cylinder has 5 hp more and keeps the torque of 115 Nm constant starting from 3,500 g / m up to 4,800. Total power from 82 hp goes to 87 hp. The engines are homologated Euro 6d-ISC-FCM.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT bi-fuel petrol / LPG

The bi-fuel petrol / LPG version of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT features agas system BRC on the 87 HP 1.2 naturally aspirated engine, with the torque being reduced from 115 to 112 Nm. The tank from 34.5 liters is installed in place of the spare wheel, which allows aAutonomy of LPG of 420 km. The total distance with a full tank of petrol and gas is instead of 980 km, according to NEDC cycle.

The 87 bhp 1.2 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine runs on petrol or bi-fuel petrol / LPG

The standard equipment of the LPG version includes 4 alloy wheels with 185/60 R15 tires and repair kit and tire inflation.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT, safety systems and technology

When it comes to safety, the low-cost car has one load-bearing body structure with high resistance steel panels and controlled deformation zones. The brake system with ABS and EBD adopt disk brakes to the front wheels and drum on the rear ones. KUV100 features ESP + TCS (Traction Control System) and obviously driver and passenger airbags.

Front view of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8

The system is standard Rear IntelliPark parking assistance. KUV100 is also equipped with the help system uphill restarts (Hill Hold) and of assistance in the descents more challenging or slippery (Hill Descent Control). The rear seats are equipped with Isofix attacks safety for child seats transported. The conformation of the high engine hood is designed to minimize the effects in case of impact with pedestrians. The presence, as standard, of the spare wheel standard size.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT cheap crossover price

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is an economic crossover that is offered on the market with a price list starting from 12.930 EUR. The bi-fuel petrol / LPG variant costs 14,200 euros (the new LPG M-Bifuel version will soon be launched on the market, with the new homologation).

The price of the KUV100 NXT is discounted by 1,000 euros thanks to the incentive provided by the Euro6d-ISC-FCM campaign, which provides a bonus of 1,000 Euros for the purchase of a new registered KUV100 NXT from 1 June to 31 August 2021.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT in promotion with a discount of 1,000 euros on the list price

The incentive goes up by joining the funded promotions “Formula Advantages” is “Simply Buy”. In the first case it becomes of 2,000 euros, while in the second, in addition to the incentive of 1,000 euros, you are entitled to free Theft and Fire insurance for 3 years.

Photo Mahindra KUV100 NXT K8

VIDEO test Mahindra KUV100 NXT bifuel gasoline LPG

Try Mahindra KUV100 NXT bifuel petrol LPG VIDEO

