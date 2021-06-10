London (dpa)

Harry Maguire and the rest of his England national team teammates played on Thursday as the defender continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The British news agency “BA Media” reported that Maguire, “28,” was among the most important talking points before England’s opening match at Euro 2020 against Croatia.

Maguire suffered an ankle ligament damage, in the match that his Manchester United team won against Aston Villa on May 9, after Anwar Al-Ghazi fell on him.

Maguire missed the rest of the season, including his presence as a substitute, did not participate in the final match of the European Championship that Manchester United lost to Villarreal, and Southgate said that his participation in the euro would be a bonus.

But Maguire is making steady progress, having trained separately from the group in the gym on Wednesday, and continued to facilitate his return to training with the rest of his fellow players.