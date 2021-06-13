Civil Protection spokesman David de Leon announced that a strong earthquake struck Saturday, central and southern Guatemala, without causing casualties or material damage.

The spokesman said the quake occurred at 08:58 Saturday (0258 GMT Sunday).

It was located in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 23 km off the coast of Escuintla (south).

The earthquake was felt in the center of the country, where the capital is located, and in the south.

Guatemala has experienced many earthquakes in the past because it occurs at the convergence of many tectonic plates.