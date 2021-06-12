If you enjoy survival games in the company of friends, this new project has you covered.

Return Digital had several announcements during the half hour that his conference lasted at E3 2021. One of the new titles present was Wizard with a Gun, the following proposal from Galvanic Games, the creators of Gurgamoth and Rapture Rejects.

Deserts, swamps, tundras and more biomes awaitWizard with a Gun is a survival title focused on a multiplayer experience. You can embark alone or with friends in a desert sandbox full of magic, arcane mysteries and ferocious creatures. You’ll need to design your own weapons, spells, and slowly expand your home, all while carefully managing your magic levels. You could destroy your base by accident!

In this game you will control a wizard, who in turn, has at his disposal all the classic elements of the old west. Wizard with a Gun allows the customization of your hero with all the artifacts that you will find scattered in its vast world. In the words of the developers, “exploring the unknown has its rewards.” You will discover deserts, swamps, tundras and more, each zone with its respective dangers.

The official site of the title is already available, but at the moment it has very little information. While you wait for more details, you can check out the other projects of Galvanic Games through your page. Wizard with a Gun is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2022.

