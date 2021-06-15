Digital Millennium

In November 2020 Magda Rodríguez died unexpectedly, after her death, her daughter, Andrea Escalona, He has mentioned that on different occasions he has dreamed of the producer and that he even scolds her, but now, the host has revealed that her mother taught her to who will be his daughter and who found him similar to the first-born of Daniel Bisogno.

In an interview with Windowing, Andrea Escalona said that a while ago she was in contact with a medium, who told him that Magda Rodríguez is taking care of Andrea’s daughter. The driver even He mentioned that he recently saw his mother in a dream and showed her the girl.

“I dream her, she appears to me in a dream and sometimes I feel like she’s talking to me, scolding me and I didn’t want to do anything, but a medium came and told me things about Magda,” he mentioned.

Andrea Escalona explained that two weeks Before speaking with the medium, she dreamed of her mother, who showed her her daughter.

“It was something very strange because I had dreamed of her two weeks ago and she had introduced me to a little blonde with Chinese hair, I thought she was my inner child, but she told me that she was my daughter. Two weeks later I speak with the medium and she tells me that she is with my son ”.

Something that caught the attention of Andrea Escalona’s statements is that he mentioned that the girl who he saw in a dream looks like Michaela Bisogno, daughter of the driver of Windowing.

“I dreamed her and she is like Michaela, just as cute,” commented the host.

After transmitting the note, Daniel Bisogno, who a few years ago was Andrea Escalona’s boyfriend, He made his opinion known about what Magda Rodríguez’s daughter mentioned.

“Maybe we will miss it, who knows. In one of those we get one. Yes Andy, we have a baby, ”said the driver.

PJG