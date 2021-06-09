Magaly Medina was one of the first conductors to lament the situation of Vasco Madueño, the unrecognized son of singer Guillermo Dávila.

A few days ago, the presenter of Magaly TV, the firm invited the 19-year-old to her program and she was very moved by the dramatic story of the artist, who confessed his desire to study music, but due to lack of money, he saw it as complicated .

Given this, Magaly medina He used his space to make a public request for them to help Vasco Madueño fulfill his dreams. And in the most recent edition of the space, the host linked up with the unrecognized son of Guillermo Davila to announce a surprise to you.

The presenter explained that, thanks to her call, she managed to get her a MAC computer. Medina said that former Latina manager Luciana Olivares was moved by the case and decided to give her that study tool through the ATV program.

“Someone who worked in Latina has been so ashamed that the channel (Latina) doesn’t support you. Luciana Olivares was Latina’s content manager, now she is a successful marketer, she felt touched by your case, she is a mother, and also because it is a house to which she belonged, which had to go out to put cold cloths and force her artist (Guillermo Dávila) who has to do what needs to be done. She bought you your computer and wants to give it to you. On Monday the MAC that you wanted is arriving ”, said Magaly Medina.

Given this, Basque Madueño, who in the link was accompanied by his mother, was very excited and thanked Magaly’s support, who pointed out that she was only in charge of making the request public so that they could see her case.

