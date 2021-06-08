The host Magaly Medina rejected the violent act carried out by journalist Steve Romero, from Latina Television, and a supporter of the Peru Libre party.

The presenter of Magaly TV, the firm He disagreed with the reaction that the communicator had during the fight that occurred in full live broadcast.

“It seems that he lost his patience, the good manners that should characterize and above all the tolerance that should characterize a reporter, a journalist. In these moments of so much systematic violence, a journalist who is on the street must have patience, tolerance and good humor, “he said.

He thought that the journalist Steve Romero he had to control himself and maintain his position despite the verbal attacks of the Peru Libre sympathizer.

“It doesn’t matter if any of these guys started insulting him, they called him sold press, as they have called us all this time, but what he shouldn’t lose and shouldn’t be allowed is that he is the first to initiate violence. It was verbal violence, but he shouldn’t have responded so violently to that spoiled man, “added the presenter.

“It is up to you to keep your spirits up and in good spirits. You have to learn to bear insults, you have to learn to tolerate them and bear them because they are words and you have to be well stopped, but it ended up in a street scene, “said the ATV driver.

Like Magaly Medina, journalist Juliana Oxenford also condemned the scene of violence between journalist and supporter of Peru Libre.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.