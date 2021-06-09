Magaly Medina and Juliana Oxenford they are two conductors who maintain a friendly closeness. However, due to the electoral situation, both ATV figures marked a distance so as not to damage the relationship of colleagues.

The host of Magaly TV, the firm, had invited the journalist to her set when she entered the channel, and the good chemistry between the two could be seen.

Nevertheless, Magaly medina He said that he made the decision to move away from Juliana Oxenford due to the elections, since both have different positions. In order not to spoil the friendship, the presenter assured that she will have contact with her colleague again when things have calmed down.

“This channel for example is pluralistic, here we can disagree. Personally I disagree with who my partner is, and who I have considered a good friend, Juliana Oxenford“, it started.

“I disagree with her, I prefer not to speak to her in these seasons until everything happens. From there I will greet her again, but now tempers are heated. I do not commune with her, she does not commune with me definitely ”, he explained.

Magaly Medina: “We have a virtual president”

Magaly medina He also spoke about the ONPE count, which so far places Pedro Castillo in the first place, and was honest about the figures. The driver pointed out that, for her, there is already a possible winner.

“I don’t know if I’m too realistic, but I think we have a virtual president; no matter how many minutes that have to arrive from abroad to account for, because of the contested minutes that are resolved, you have to be realistic. We Peruvians have to calm down and accept the winner, ”he said.

