The host Magaly Medina denounced through social networks the existence of a false account of her husband Alfredo Zambrano on Instagram.

The presenter of Magaly TV, the firm showed a snapshot of the profile posing as his partner. Along these lines, he assured that the notary is not active on any platform.

“This Instagram is fake. My husband does not have social networks, “said the host in one of her stories where she made the accusation. Romantic photos of the couple appear on the fake account.

This is not the first time Magaly medina makes this type of complaint on social networks. In March of this year, the ATV driver revealed that her image was used to scam netizens.

“All those posts are fake. Any publicity I do, I do it on my official social networks or on my television show. I ask that if you see this on social networks, report the pages and send me the links by message to proceed to report me too. Thank you, “said the television figure at the time.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano reappear together at the polling station

After their reconciliation, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano reappeared together on Sunday, June 6, when the vote for the presidential elections was taking place. “When you reconcile, go ahead and erase what was behind. We have a pretty solid relationship, “said the host.

