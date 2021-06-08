Magaly Medina used her social networks to make a famous story public. The television host reached 14.2 rating points. This makes his show program the most watched of his schedule.

Through an Instagram story, the figure of ATV shared page post Rating Peru Show, a space in charge of broadcasting the most watched programs on national television. In this publication, the program of Magaly medina as the most viewed with respect to its competition.

“Magaly TV, the firm leader of the show and schedule, achieved an audience of 14.2 being one of the most watched. Congratulations! ”Read the publication of the page.

The host celebrated the news and decided to share it on her own Instagram account with her followers.

Magaly TV, the firm leads the rating in its schedule. Photo: Magaly Medina / Instagram.

The rating list also indicates which shows it outperformed. Magaly TV, the firm regarding the audience number.

The news America news central edition it reached 13.7 points; the Latina imitation contest I am obtained 8.8 points; and the Turkish soap opera Hercai, also broadcast by the Latina signal, had 7.6 rating points last Monday.

Rating Peru Show also concluded that ATV was the most tuned channel thanks to the programs of Magaly TV, the firm, Andrea Y Juliana style.

Magaly Medina, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.