Magaly Medina took advantage of the start of her program, last Monday, June 7, to share a reflection on the tense moments that are lived after the second round of elections 2021.

The television host made a calm call to her viewers while ONPE progressively publishes the electoral results that will define which of the two candidates, Keiko Fujimori or Pedro Castillo, will be the next president of Peru.

Medina She arrived dressed in white to give a message of tranquility and harmony. “I come dressed in white as they are of peace, because I believe that Peru lives uncertain moments. We do not know what is going to happen in the future, “said the communicator.

“Also, tempers are quite heated. It is incredible how these elections have divided us into two deeply marked camps. There is too much hatred between a Peruvian towards another Peruvian ”, he added in his speech.

Magaly rejects journalist violence scene

At another point in his program, the ATV figure spoke about the acts of violence carried out by a journalist from Latina and a supporter of Peru Libre.

“It seems that he lost patience, the good manners that should characterize and above all the tolerance that should characterize a reporter, a journalist,” he said. Magaly Medina.

“In these moments of so much systematic violence, a journalist who is on the street must have patience, tolerance and good humor,” he added.

Finally advised his colleague and made it clear that it is right to keep your sanity in these types of situations. “It is up to you to keep your spirits up and in good spirits. You have to learn to bear insults, “he said.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.