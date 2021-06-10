At the beginning of her program on Tuesday, June 8, Magaly Medina took a few minutes to respond to all the messages from her detractors asking her to fulfill her promise to leave the country if Pedro Castillo manages to win the presidency of Peru.

The host of Magaly TV, the firm clarified that she at no time said that she would leave her job and her country after the results of the ONPE.

“ All Peruvians have to recognize the other 50% of our country that did not vote how we wanted, that they do not have the same ideas and needs as us. There are people who say why don’t you migrate, why don’t you go . Not all Peruvians have that possibility or we do not want to leave our country. I have been told on the Magaly networks ‘when do you buy your ticket’, I can buy my ticket because I am a blessed person that I can do it when I please ”, he began.

“I have never said in this contest that if so and so wins, I will leave the country. Don’t put words in my mouth that I haven’t said. That it is the desire of many that I leave television that is another thing, “he said.

In addition, Magaly medina He recalled that Peruvians have always succeeded with different governments, and he believes that this will not be the exception.

“Let them take me out because, by personal decision, I’m not going to go. I have seen as many governments pass as many Peruvian warriors, entrepreneurs, who are worth for our work. We do not live off one president or another, we are not stealing from anyone “, emphasized the host of Magaly TV, the firm.

Magaly Medina celebrates leading rating

The ATV driver used her social networks to share the publication of Rating Peru Show, where the program of Magaly medina as the most viewed on your schedule.

“Magaly TV, the firm leader of the show and schedule, achieved an audience of 14.2, being one of the most watched. Congratulations! ”, The publication reads.

Magaly TV, the firm leads the rating in its schedule. Photo: Magaly Medina / Instagram.

Magaly Medina reveals estrangement from Juliana Oxenford

The night of June 8, Magaly Medina expressed in her program that there is a distance with the driver of In the style of Juliana, for opposing opinions of both in this electoral campaign.

“This channel for example is pluralistic, here we can disagree. Personally, I disagree with who my partner is, and who I have considered a good friend, Juliana Oxenford ”, he indicated.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

