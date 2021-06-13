Magaly Medina made her fans happy by joining the ‘Mojito challenge‘, created from the new release of the Mexican diva Thalía. The television presenter assured that it was the singer herself who invited her to participate and could not refuse.

Through Instagram and Tik Tok, the host shared the funny video in which she parodies the lyrics of the song, from her home. “Thalía invited me to be part of her challenge and I can’t say no. I didn’t find a mojito so … Top the tequila! (Although I would have liked a shot of our pisco more, but I didn’t have it hahaha) ”, he wrote as a caption of the images.

Followers of the ATV figure reacted immediately and praised his talent for humor. “If one day you are on television, as an easy comedian you do it!”, “Invite Magaly! For the cold weather, I congratulate you ”,“ Thank you for entertaining us in Peru and abroad, Mrs. Magaly ”,“ Talent show! ”,“ This is how we are with naughty airs, happy! God gave us the gift of being happy ”, were some comments on social networks.

Magaly Medina shares singing classes with Alfredo Zambrano

Magaly medina shared some scenes of her intimate life with her husband Alfredo Zambrano. Through her Instagram stories, the famous woman showed her husband while interpreting the song “Probably” by Daniela Darcourt. “My husband resuming his singing classes,” she wrote as the caption of the short clip.

The 58-year-old influencer is currently enjoying her trip to Miami, where she went to reconnect with some friends.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

