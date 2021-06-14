Mafia, the Graviano pizzino in Cartabia. Warning letter to the minister

Giuseppe Graviano, the boss of the mafia massacres managed to get there a letter from him to the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia. He did so – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – practically immediately after the formation of Mario Draghi’s government: the new executive was sworn in on February 13, the Brancaccio boss wrote his letter in the Terni prison about ten days later. Cosa Nostra never wastes time. It is impossible to know the content of Graviano’s letter, given that the prison system does not provide for the control of the correspondence of prisoners when they turn to authorities such as the head of state or the minister of justice.

It would not be – continues the Fact – the first time this happens. In 2013 the Brancaccio boss wrote to Beatrice Lorenzin, at that time Minister of Health, in the PDL share, of the executive of Enrico Letta. “The ministry replied that it was carrying out everything I asked for. I had that letter, but it disappeared when they moved me to Ascoli in 2014, “said Graviano. Lorenzin, for her part, explained that she never knew anything about it and that usually this type of correspondence does not go through the desks of the ministers but is sorted to the competent offices.