The young singer Mafer Portugal, daughter of the cumbia singer Tommy Portugal, failed to convince the jurors of The voice to flip his chair.

Likewise, at the end of its presentation, Eva Ayllon He asked her if it had something to do with the aforementioned singer to which she replied that yes, that he is her father.

The Colombian singer Mike bahia He decided to give her a motivating message after seeing her with a crestfallen face. “First he congratulated you because not everyone is standing there. Fate is giving you this learning because you will surely be an incredibly talented woman. Your voice has enormous potential. That song was beautiful on you, “he said.

After his presentation, Mafer expressed “It is an honor for me to be here, before I could not even sing in front of my mother because I was very afraid and ashamed, but I know that this is what I want and I will not stop. I know that one day I will represent Peru “.

Also, on stage the young woman mentioned that she felt excited not only for being there, but because she remembered her grandmother who died of cancer. “My grandmother who died was a very fan of Eva and Guillermo and I feel that I am fulfilling a dream of being here singing in front of you,” he concluded and thanked for the opportunity.

La Voz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.