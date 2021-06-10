While Real Madrid strengthens its scouting department, it does not forget to protect the ones it already has in Valdebebas. The white entity has closed the continuity of two of its strongest promises, Bruno Iglesias, the best kept secret of Factory, and David González. Two 18-year-old midfielders who will go up to Castilla de Raúl after having extended their contract, with an important termination clause to avoid the curious.

The first to close his continuity with a new link was Bruno Iglesias, whom experts in Factory like Álvaro Benito they see similarities “with the first Kaká.” The Salamanca has entered into Raúl’s plans in the final stretch of the Castilla season, although he did not make his debut with the white team as David González did, on April 24 against Extremadura. He has also signed a new contract on allfielder toledano Nestor Lucas (18 years old), who will presumably be signed with Juvenil A. The club is dealing with the future of more homegrown players and in the coming weeks it will close more renovations, but also exits.

Bruno Iglesias, with the Real Madrid Youth A.

realmadrid.com

More reinforcements for the next Youth A

Nestor’s renewal for the next Juvenile A joins more signings destined for the first white Juvenile. Upon arrival confirmed two months ago Victor Muñoz (Damm) now joins the Daniel Piri Crossbowmen, the winger (17 years old) most outstanding this year in group V of the Honor Division with eleven goals. According The Tribune of Albacete, in Valdebebas the goalkeeper will also call Ruben Montero that despite being 15 years old this season has come to train with the professional team from Albacete. Barcelona and Betis had also been interested but Madrid was more convincing and would have reached an agreement, in the absence of being made official, for the young goalkeeper to be a Madrid player for three seasons with a professional contract.