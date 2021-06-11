Madrid has officially confirmed this Friday the community transmission of the Indian variant for the first time in Spain. Or what is the same, in the region there are secondary cases of infected by this contagious strain of people who have neither traveled abroad nor had contact with people who have been in the Indian subcontinent recently.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, 22 cases of the Indian variant have already been identified in Madrid, four last week and 18 this week, in addition to “other suspected cases to be confirmed,” according to the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, on Friday.

Those responsible for the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso insisted that The main danger of this “community transmission” is that the traceability of the cases and the origin of the different outbreaks has already been “completely” lost. located so far, so it is likely that there are already other active contagious clusters that are not known. In fact, Zapatero explained that this variant is 50% more transmissible than the British one, currently dominant in Spain, and that therefore in six or seven weeks it could replace it as predominant, not only in the region, but throughout Spain.

“Each case is followed and pursued and closely monitored, but we imagine that the situation could be like the one we had in December and January with the British.”, has pointed out the highest epidemiological person in charge of the community, who insisted on demanding that the central government tighten the controls for the entry of travelers at the Barajas airport.

The concern among health officials of the Government of Ayuso is maximum, to the point that have decided to advance to week 11 the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca to people between 60 and 69 years to complete their regimen and that they are now the most vulnerable group in the region without full immunization. Until now, the inoculation strategy of this compound in Madrid, as in the rest of Spain, indicated that the second puncture had to be administered from week 12.

In the last days, Delta’s impact in Spain had triggered all the alerts in the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES). In its latest update on the situation of the variants, the department of Fernando Simón assures that «recently six groups of cases have been reported for the Delta variant, five of them in the same autonomous community with 24, 2, 2, 3 and 7 cases respectively (in the case of the latter, it is not ruled out to detect new cases yet) “, says the CCAES, which indicates that two originated from imported cases. In addition, it investigates another outbreak with cases in several communities and recalls that six outbreaks have already been reported in boats with affected crew members.