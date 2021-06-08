French President Emmanuel Macron came out to the people in the French department of Drome and received a slap in the face. The video of the incident is published by the BFMTV channel in Twitter…

The footage shows the French leader approaching a crowd of local residents behind a low metal fence. Macron takes one of the men by the hand and says something to him, and he, in response, punches the president in the face. The guards immediately run up to the fence, take the head of state aside and twist the attacker.

According to the TV channel, two people were detained after the incident. The trip to Drome was reportedly part of Macron’s tour of the country.

Earlier, the French president was criticized for the security situation in the country. In April, several dozen retired French generals and officers published a letter to Macron warning that France was on the verge of a civil war with “hordes of Islamists.” The letter says that the Islamists seize entire regions of France and establish their own order there, contrary to the country’s constitution. They were supported by the active military. In mid-May, more than 90 retired French police officers signed a similar open letter.