The French president announced on Thursday a start to reduce the well-known Barkhane military operation in the Sahel region of Africa, which fights extremist and jihadist groups in the territory. The French troops have been committed to this fight since 2013 and, although the Government speaks of “evolution” and not of withdrawal, they will leave the way to an “international force” whose composition has yet to be defined.

France’s decision to phase out its troops in the Sahel was made during a defense cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the AFP news agency reported, and comes days after Malian Army Colonel Assimi Goïta, will seize power after the overthrow via military coup of a second president in nine months.

“After the consultations (…) we will begin a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel,” explained French President Emmanuel Macron, during a press conference from the Elysee Palace, where he announced “the end of the Barkhane operation as outside operation “.

For his part, Deputy Thomas Gassilloud, from the National Defense and Armed Forces Commission, told France 24 that “this is not a withdrawal, but rather an evolution” in the fight against the jihadists by the armed forces. specials.

France currently has about 5,100 soldiers deployed in the Sahel, which stretches across Africa under the Sahara desert and encompasses Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – known as the G5 – to fight against jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State and Al Qaeda groups. For years, they have threatened the weakened armies of the states in the region.



Soldiers from the French Barkhane force, who completed a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel, leave their base in Gao, Mali, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. © Jerome Delay / AP

The French military operation has been the main pillar of the national fight against jihadism in the Sahel region, in the north of the African continent. However, internal pressure from the Macron government and complicated political turmoil in Mali have led to the apparent end of French operations in the territory.

Macron had already postponed the decision on the reduction of troops, following a virtual summit in February with the G5 countries and their allies, during which Chad reported the military deployment of 1,200 troops to complement the 5,100 French troops in the area.

At that time, Macron, who had announced his intention to reduce the number of French troops in the region, was warned by leaders of the danger of the measure, in which he agreed that it would be a “mistake.”

However, after the second coup in nine months in Mali on May 24, which the French president called a “coup within the coup”, France took the decision to temporarily suspend joint operations between French and Malian troops last 3 of June.

“Obviously, France is not going to stay in the Sahel forever. It was known from the beginning and, obviously, it is the Africans who have to guarantee the security of African countries,” declared French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves. Le Drian, to journalists in Côte d’Ivoire when asked about a possible troop reduction.

No more official details have been confirmed from the Elysee, nor is it known at the moment the number of troops that will be withdrawn from the African region or what other changes are planned by the French Executive.

Meanwhile, Macron’s news could force the issue of security in the Sahel to be included on the agenda of a meeting of G7 leaders in the UK, to be held from Friday to Sunday, as well as at the NATO summit. in Brussels, on June 14.

The deep crisis in which Mali has been immersed since 2012, one of the most serious since its independence from France in 1960 due to the growing strength of jihadist groups there, has raised international alert. Mainly from Western countries that have warned of the danger of these groups in the face of arms and human trafficking.

The precariousness of the defense of the weakened G5 states in the northern region, against these extremist groups, led the French Government in 2013 to send troops to the region, while this decision triggered other debates interpreted in the Sahel as a colonial setback .

With AFP and Reuters